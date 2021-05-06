Subex partners with Snowflake for AI-driven Augmented Analytics

Subex announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to bring the power of AI-driven Augmented Analytics to enterprises. Subex, through its Augmented Analytics platform, HyperSense, and Snowflake will combine competencies to enable enterprises to accelerate their data analytics journey and realize the true value of their data.

Subex's HyperSense is an Augmented Analytics platform that helps organizations enhance innovation and growth across businesses through AI-driven decision analytics.

It increases productivity and efficiency through a drag & drop function and does not require coding expertise to build analytics models. It enables business users to evolve into citizen data scientists and delivers quick ad-hoc use cases. Through the partnership, Subex and Snowflake aim to bring accelerated efficiency and agility to enterprises and help them innovate and create greater value for their businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)