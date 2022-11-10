GKW standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 11.49 croreNet profit of GKW rose 14.46% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.499.77 18 OPM %87.2985.16 -PBDT10.048.33 21 PBT9.808.10 21 NP7.366.43 14
