JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
Business Standard

GKW standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 11.49 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 14.46% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.499.77 18 OPM %87.2985.16 -PBDT10.048.33 21 PBT9.808.10 21 NP7.366.43 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU