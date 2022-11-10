GKW standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 11.49 crore

Net profit of GKW rose 14.46% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.499.7787.2985.1610.048.339.808.107.366.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)