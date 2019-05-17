J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.84% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070.14 -50 0.631.17 -46 OPM %28.5757.14 -58.7380.34 - PBDT0.020.08 -75 0.370.94 -61 PBT0.020.08 -75 0.360.93 -61 NP0.020.06 -67 0.290.76 -62
