J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.84% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

