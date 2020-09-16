JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

J R Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of J R Foods reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.21 5 OPM %22.7357.14 -PBDT-1.96-1.67 -17 PBT-1.96-1.67 -17 NP-1.96-1.67 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU