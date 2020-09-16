J R Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of J R Foods reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.220.2122.7357.14-1.96-1.67-1.96-1.67-1.96-1.67

