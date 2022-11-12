Mahan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 157.14% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 157.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.360.14 157 OPM %11.11-85.71 -PBDT0.03-0.12 LP PBT0.03-0.12 LP NP0.03-0.12 LP
