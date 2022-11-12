SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports declined 22.33% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.9052.025.835.021.632.251.602.061.602.06

