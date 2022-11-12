JUST IN
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 582.86% in the September 2022 quarter
SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports declined 22.33% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9052.02 -29 OPM %5.835.02 -PBDT1.632.25 -28 PBT1.602.06 -22 NP1.602.06 -22

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 09:49 IST

