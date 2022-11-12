SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Market opens on firm note, breadth strong
M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus
Kakatiya Textiles standalone net profit rises 257.30% in the March 2022 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.07% to Rs 36.90 croreNet profit of SBC Exports declined 22.33% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.07% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.9052.02 -29 OPM %5.835.02 -PBDT1.632.25 -28 PBT1.602.06 -22 NP1.602.06 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU