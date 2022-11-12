Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 1.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.45% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 1.09% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.45% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.401.3875.7174.641.061.031.041.020.930.92

