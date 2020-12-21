Jagran Prakashan Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 42.5, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.17% in last one year as compared to a 11.4% rally in NIFTY and a 7.58% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.5, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13661.25. The Sensex is at 46664.14, down 0.63%.Jagran Prakashan Ltd has added around 6.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 12.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1691.75, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

