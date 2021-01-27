Jagran Prakashan Ltd extends losing spree

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 40.1, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.23% in last one year as compared to a 16.73% rally in NIFTY and a 9.47% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40.1, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 14072.2. The Sensex is at 47747.55, down 1.24%.Jagran Prakashan Ltd has eased around 5.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1680.05, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

