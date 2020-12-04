Jagran Prakashan Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for five straight sessions

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 42.05, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.01% in last one year as compared to a 9.75% fall in NIFTY and a 14.59% fall in the Nifty Media.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 42.05, up 0.96% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 13190.3. The Sensex is at 44836.38, up 0.46%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has added around 14.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1581.9, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)