Jagran Prakashan Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.2, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.45% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% slide in NIFTY and a 2.52% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.2, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14150.95. The Sensex is at 48267.83, up 0.19%. Jagran Prakashan Ltd has gained around 2.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jagran Prakashan Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1675.6, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

