Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 103.71 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 37.32% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 103.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales103.7188.99 17 OPM %23.8822.65 -PBDT23.5117.95 31 PBT15.1111.20 35 NP15.3811.20 37
