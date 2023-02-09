Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 37.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 103.71 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 37.32% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 103.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.7188.9923.8822.6523.5117.9515.1111.2015.3811.20

