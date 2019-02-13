Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 35.95% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 2037.69 croreNet profit of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 35.95% to Rs 91.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 2037.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1865.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2037.691865.64 9 OPM %10.9010.62 -PBDT180.61142.90 26 PBT104.8158.78 78 NP91.4767.28 36
