Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
Reliance Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Two financial firms behind plunge in shares of Reliance Group companies
Reliance Group stocks under pressure, slip up to 4.3% on SC order in Ericsson case
RCom shares recover; group firms too gain after recent hammering
-
Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Westlife Development Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2019.
Reliance Power Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Westlife Development Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 April 2019.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd lost 32.60% to Rs 163 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd crashed 10.45% to Rs 8.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 86.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd tumbled 10.04% to Rs 155.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.99 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd corrected 6.94% to Rs 158.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Westlife Development Ltd pared 6.60% to Rs 411. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62075 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU