Jain Irrigation Systems slumps after rating downgrade

was down 9.67% to Rs 24.75 at 9:19 IST on the BSE after one of the rating agencies downgraded its long-term debt rating.

On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.22 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 26.50 and a low of Rs 24.75 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 98.30 on 19 June 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 24.75 on 19 June 2019.

Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday downgraded Jain Irrigation Systems's (JISL) long-term issuer rating to 'IND BBB' from 'IND A-'; while placing it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrade reflects deterioration in the liquidity profile of JISL on account of a delay in the realisation of its receivables from its (MIS) segment. The RWN reflects the risk of delay in the company's deleveraging plans or a further increase in its working capital requirement, resulting in further worsening of its liquidity position, the Ind-Ra statement said.

On a consolidated basis, Jain Irrigation Systems' net profit fell 44.8% to Rs 53.75 crore on 6% fall in the net sales to Rs 2583.07 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

