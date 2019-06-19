NMDC Ltd Spikes 3.47%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.66%

has added 13.15% over last one month compared to 0.45% gain in S&P BSE Metal and 0.12% drop in the SENSEX

rose 3.47% today to trade at Rs 108.85. The S&P BSE Metal is up 1.66% to quote at 10853.52. The is up 0.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ltd increased 3.3% and added 2.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 16.2 % over last one year compared to the 11.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

has added 13.15% over last one month compared to 0.45% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.12% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11412 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 124.3 on 14 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.45 on 06 Dec 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)