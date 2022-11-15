JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 31.43 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.4334.70 -9 OPM %1.407.81 -PBDT1.272.59 -51 PBT0.932.34 -60 NP1.011.95 -48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

