Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 31.43 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.4334.70 -9 OPM %1.407.81 -PBDT1.272.59 -51 PBT0.932.34 -60 NP1.011.95 -48
