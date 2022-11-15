Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 31.43 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 31.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.4334.701.407.811.272.590.932.341.011.95

