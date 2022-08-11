Arvind Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2022.

Arvind Fashions Ltd lost 7.14% to Rs 289.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 31015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10682 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 6.49% to Rs 7.78. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 243.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 139.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 1.63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd corrected 5.13% to Rs 1181.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35016 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd shed 5.04% to Rs 639.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30917 shares in the past one month.

