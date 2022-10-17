Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 89 points or 0.48% at 18544.08 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.36%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.62%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.18%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.79%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.83%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.76%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 478.77 or 0.83% at 58398.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 131.5 points or 0.77% at 17317.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.53 points or 0.22% at 28584.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.47 points or 0.36% at 8771.58.

On BSE,1595 shares were trading in green, 1854 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)