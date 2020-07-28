Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.08% to Rs 689.41 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 101.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 689.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1078.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

