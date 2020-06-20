James Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net Loss of James Warren Tea reported to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.31% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 144.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.4010.61144.31144.68-209.12-191.144.143.06-22.86-17.137.468.72-23.61-17.794.265.64-18.45-13.633.014.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)