PTC India consolidated net profit declines 25.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 3551.68 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 25.90% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 3551.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2932.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.57% to Rs 367.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 425.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 17824.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14746.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3551.682932.0917824.5114746.6110.6515.1910.2313.23106.50153.85690.90841.2881.35129.40590.43744.2045.4961.39367.55425.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)