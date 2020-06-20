PTC India consolidated net profit declines 25.90% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 3551.68 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 25.90% to Rs 45.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 3551.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2932.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.57% to Rs 367.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 425.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 17824.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14746.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3551.682932.09 21 17824.5114746.61 21 OPM %10.6515.19 -10.2313.23 - PBDT106.50153.85 -31 690.90841.28 -18 PBT81.35129.40 -37 590.43744.20 -21 NP45.4961.39 -26 367.55425.28 -14

