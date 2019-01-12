TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TRF reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.91 crore in the June 2018 quarter
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.19 crore in the September 2018 quarter
TRF reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.45 crore in the June 2018 quarter
TRF reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.54 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of TRF appoints CFO and Company Secretary
-
Sales decline 24.39% to Rs 86.40 croreNet Loss of TRF reported to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 86.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales86.40114.27 -24 OPM %-8.08-12.11 -PBDT-16.55-19.83 17 PBT-17.68-21.08 16 NP-18.38-23.70 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU