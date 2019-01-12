JUST IN
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.39% to Rs 86.40 crore

Net Loss of TRF reported to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 24.39% to Rs 86.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales86.40114.27 -24 OPM %-8.08-12.11 -PBDT-16.55-19.83 17 PBT-17.68-21.08 16 NP-18.38-23.70 22

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 16:12 IST

