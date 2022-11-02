Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.07% to Rs 552.74 croreNet profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 37.90% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.07% to Rs 552.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 351.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales552.74351.90 57 OPM %10.1612.63 -PBDT62.1245.99 35 PBT51.9636.86 41 NP37.3327.07 38
