Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 37.90% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.07% to Rs 552.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 351.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.552.74351.9010.1612.6362.1245.9951.9636.8637.3327.07

