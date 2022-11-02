Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 77.17% to Rs 20.02 croreNet profit of Syschem (India) reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.17% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.0211.30 77 OPM %9.69-9.56 -PBDT2.05-1.08 LP PBT1.34-1.71 LP NP1.34-1.71 LP
