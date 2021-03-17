Japan Stocks end mixed ahead of US Fed meeting outcome

Japan share market finished mixed in cautious trade on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, as investors opted a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the results of a closely watched US Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the global day.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 6.76 points, or 0.02%, to 29,914.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 2.53 points, or 0.13%, to 1,984.03.

Total 20 out of 33 industry category of Topix index ended into positive territory, with Pharmaceutical, Air Transportation, Real Estate, Land Transportation, Chemicals, and Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry issues being notable gainers, whereas Mining, Iron & Steel, Air Transportation, and Precision Instruments issues were notable losers.

Tokyo Electric Power shares plunged after the Japanese nuclear watchdog said one of its biggest plants lacked measures against potential terror attacks, a move that could further delay plans to resume the plant's operation.

Z Holdings shares fell following media reports that personal information of Japanese users of the Line messaging app, run by a unit of the firm, became accessible to engineers of a Shanghai company between summer 2018 and late February this year, after system development work was outsourced to the Chinese business.

Nippon Paint Holdings shares advanced after the company's announcement Tuesday that it will acquire an equity stake of 75% in Malaysian adhesives maker Vital Technical.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Posts Trade Surplus Of Y217.381 Billion In February- Japan merchandise trade surplus came in at 217.381 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, down 80.5% on year, following the downwardly revised 325.4 billion yen deficit in January (originally -323.9 billion yen).

Exports dropped 4.5% on year to 6.038 trillion yen, after rising 6.4% in the previous month. Imports jumped an annual 11.8% to 5.820 trillion yen following the 9.5% contraction a month earlier.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar fetched 109.07 yen in Asian trade, against 109.00 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)