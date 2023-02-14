JUST IN
Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.015.04 -40 OPM %-3.326.15 -PBDT0.090.39 -77 PBT0.020.33 -94 NP0.010.26 -96

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

