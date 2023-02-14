Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.28% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.28% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.015.04-3.326.150.090.390.020.330.010.26

