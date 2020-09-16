Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 256.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 256.52% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.387.0546.1570.643.552.142.510.591.640.46

