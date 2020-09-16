Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 256.52% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cineline India standalone net profit rises 258.70% in the June 2020 quarter
Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 79.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Essar Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
NLC India issues commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 cr
-
Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 3.38 croreNet profit of Cineline India rose 256.52% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.387.05 -52 OPM %46.1570.64 -PBDT3.552.14 66 PBT2.510.59 325 NP1.640.46 257
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU