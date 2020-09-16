JUST IN
Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 256.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 256.52% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.06% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.387.05 -52 OPM %46.1570.64 -PBDT3.552.14 66 PBT2.510.59 325 NP1.640.46 257

