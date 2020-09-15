JUST IN
Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 70.78 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 70.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales70.7886.42 -18 OPM %1.400.84 -PBDT0.470.47 0 PBT0.450.43 5 NP0.410.36 14

Tue, September 15 2020.

