Kanani Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 70.78 crore

Net profit of Kanani Industries rose 13.89% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 70.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.70.7886.421.400.840.470.470.450.430.410.36

