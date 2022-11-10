JUST IN
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 32.61 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 36.72% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.6137.16 -12 OPM %1.564.84 -PBDT1.492.29 -35 PBT1.001.85 -46 NP0.811.28 -37

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:43 IST

