Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 36.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.24% to Rs 32.61 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 36.72% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.24% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.6137.161.564.841.492.291.001.850.811.28

