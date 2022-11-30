JUST IN
Biocon Biologics completes acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business
JCT reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 173.34 crore

Net Loss of JCT reported to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 173.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 196.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales173.34196.65 -12 OPM %-7.003.46 -PBDT-21.09-2.69 -684 PBT-24.78-6.12 -305 NP-24.78-6.12 -305

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 07:37 IST

