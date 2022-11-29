Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.59% to Rs 32.70 croreNet Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.59% to Rs 32.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.7056.96 -43 OPM %1.772.69 -PBDT-51.40-33.43 -54 PBT-57.41-39.39 -46 NP-35.26-24.40 -45
