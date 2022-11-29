Wanbury reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 123.96 croreNet Loss of Wanbury reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 123.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales123.96124.09 0 OPM %4.525.73 -PBDT2.442.25 8 PBT-0.71-0.53 -34 NP-0.89-0.58 -53
