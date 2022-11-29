Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 2861.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.51% to Rs 439.68 croreNet profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 2861.37% to Rs 95.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.51% to Rs 439.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 259.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales439.68259.39 70 OPM %61.9742.43 -PBDT127.764.50 2739 PBT126.083.31 3709 NP95.063.21 2861
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU