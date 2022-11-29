Fusion Micro Finance standalone net profit rises 2861.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.51% to Rs 439.68 crore

Net profit of Fusion Micro Finance rose 2861.37% to Rs 95.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.51% to Rs 439.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 259.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.439.68259.3961.9742.43127.764.50126.083.3195.063.21

