Haryana Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.31% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Haryana Financial Corporation declined 98.19% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.31% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.2130.51-395.2481.910.5126.050.4726.020.4726.02

