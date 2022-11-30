Haryana Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Motors bags order of 1000 buses from Haryana Roadways
RIL, Tata Steel, ONGC, Bank of Baroda in focus
-
Sales decline 99.31% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Haryana Financial Corporation declined 98.19% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.31% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.2130.51 -99 OPM %-395.2481.91 -PBDT0.5126.05 -98 PBT0.4726.02 -98 NP0.4726.02 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU