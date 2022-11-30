JUST IN
Haryana Financial Corporation standalone net profit declines 98.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.31% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Haryana Financial Corporation declined 98.19% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 99.31% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.2130.51 -99 OPM %-395.2481.91 -PBDT0.5126.05 -98 PBT0.4726.02 -98 NP0.4726.02 -98

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 07:37 IST

