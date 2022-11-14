Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Jeco Exports & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.000 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL
