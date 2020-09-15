BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shailene Woodley wants to work in 'Star Wars' films
Yash Raj Films pledges to support Bollywood daily wage earners during lockdown
Hugh Jackman not interested in reprising his Wolverine role
Actors, filmmakers support digital release of films
G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of BGIL Films & Technologies reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.23 -100 OPM %0-21.74 -PBDT-0.05-0.03 -67 PBT-0.15-0.15 0 NP-0.14-0.14 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU