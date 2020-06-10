Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.37% to Rs 2246.07 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) rose 9.88% to Rs 105.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.37% to Rs 2246.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2718.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 392.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 381.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.84% to Rs 9379.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10288.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2246.072718.20 -17 9379.0010288.86 -9 OPM %7.459.01 -9.9710.10 - PBDT148.52192.77 -23 771.18825.39 -7 PBT72.17117.76 -39 476.60536.10 -11 NP105.2895.81 10 392.87381.35 3
