Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kesar Enterprises Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd, Bedmutha Industries Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2019.
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd surged 11.97% to Rs 442.05 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 203 shares in the past one month.
Kesar Enterprises Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 50.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55028 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6373 shares in the past one month.
Steel Exchange India Ltd spiked 9.38% to Rs 13.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22833 shares in the past one month.
Bedmutha Industries Ltd gained 7.99% to Rs 16.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2279 shares in the past one month.
Cubex Tubings Ltd exploded 7.87% to Rs 12.48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1588 shares in the past one month.
