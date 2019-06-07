Sagar Cement rises after good sales numbers

rose 1.05% to Rs 679 at 10:58 IST on the BSE after the company's consolidated sales jumped 13.29% to 275,330 metric tonnes in May 2019 over May 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, on 6 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 12.27 points, or 0.03% to 39,541.99.

On the BSE, 378 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 972 shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 695 and a an intraday low of Rs 665.05 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 869.95 on 11 June 2018 and a 52-week low Rs 529 on 21 February 2019.

Sagar Cements' consolidated production rose 12.91% to 277,146 MTs in May 2019 over May 2018.

On a consolidated basis, Sagar Cements' net profit rose 295.57% to Rs 18.75 crore on 24.06% increase in net sales to Rs 365.84 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is engaged in manufacturing at its plant in Telangana.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)