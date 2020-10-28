Jindal Steel & Power Ltd extends slide

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.26% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% slide in NIFTY and a 7% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11745.3. The Sensex is at 39964, down 1.38%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has eased around 0.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2359.6, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

