Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Falls 1.43%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 1.43% today to trade at Rs 580.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.01% to quote at 19745.9. The index is down 5.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 0.63% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 7.24 % over last one year compared to the 11.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 0.37% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.79% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8111 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72289 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 622.4 on 01 Feb 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.2 on 22 Jun 2022.

