Shree Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EKI Energy Services Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 March 2023.
Shree Cement Ltd lost 4.17% to Rs 25493.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1711 shares in the past one month.
EKI Energy Services Ltd crashed 3.13% to Rs 671.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd tumbled 3.01% to Rs 463.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36707 shares in the past one month.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd dropped 2.94% to Rs 963.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5770 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd fell 2.52% to Rs 276.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36348 shares in the past one month.
