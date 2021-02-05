Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.55, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.96% in last one year as compared to a 23.29% jump in NIFTY and a 28.15% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.55, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 14964.65. The Sensex is at 50902.95, up 0.57%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 4.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3409.55, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 297.5, up 2.6% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

