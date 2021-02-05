State Bank of India spurts 11.18%, gains for five straight sessions

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 11.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.8, up 11.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. State Bank of India has risen around 38.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 12.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35344.8, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1443.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 538.59 lakh shares in last one month.

State Bank of India is up 22.63% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 398.4, up 11.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

