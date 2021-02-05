Tata Consumer Products Ltd stays in demand

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 596, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.29% gain in NIFTY and a 12.82% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 596, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 14964.65. The Sensex is at 50902.95, up 0.57%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 1.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34507.65, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 597.3, up 1.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 80.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

