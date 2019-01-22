Jindal Steel & Power Ltd melts nearly 5%

-
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.05, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 52.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 31.05% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 137.05, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 13.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2945.8, down 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.05, down 5.45% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 52.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 31.05% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 18.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
