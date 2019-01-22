Jindal Steel & Power Ltd melts nearly 5%

Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.05, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 52.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in and a 31.05% fall in the Metal index.

Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 137.05, down 5.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 10890.4. The Sensex is at 36335.67, down 0.67%. Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 13.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2945.8, down 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.05, down 5.45% on the day. tumbled 52.86% in last one year as compared to a 1.74% slide in NIFTY and a 31.05% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 18.93 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)