Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.7%

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 1.7% today to trade at Rs 499.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.98% to quote at 3606.06. The index is up 2.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.58% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 1.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 50.88 % over last one year compared to the 20.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 12.92% over last one month compared to 2.51% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.99% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8668 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57216 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 589.95 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.05 on 07 May 2021.

