Tata Elxsi Q4 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 160 cr

The design led technology service provider reported 38.95% rise in net profit to Rs 160.01 crore on 31.51% increase in revenues from operations to Rs 681.73 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

The company's revenue from operations grew 7.3% over previous quarter (QoQ). Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 220.26 crore, registering a growth of 10% QoQ and 36.2% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 32.5% in Q4 FY22.

The company's growth was powered by Embedded Product Design (EPD) growing at 7.5% QoQ, while Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV) grew 8% QoQ.

In the year ended March 2022, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 2470.80 crore, a growth of 35.3% YoY. During the year, the company generated PBT of Rs 745.50 crore, registering a growth of 45.6% YoY.

The company registered a net profit of Rs 549.70 crore during the year, growing 49.3% YoY. PAT crossed Rs 500 crore for the first time in the company's history. EBITDA margin stood at 31%

In FY22, Embedded Product Design (EPD) grew by 34.7% YoY, in constant currency. Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV) grew by 34.9% YoY, in constant currency.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2022.

The company's total headcount at the end of the March 2021 period stood at 9376. The trailing 12-month attrition rate at the end of the quarter stood at 20.8% as against 18.2% in Q3 FY22 and 7.4% in Q4 FY21.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company's performance, said: "This has been the strongest year of growth in the company's history and an all-round performance across business units, industries and geographies. We continue to execute strongly on our growth aspirations with a CC revenue growth of 7.4% and 10% QoQ PBT growth in Q4 FY22.

Our Transportation business is now on a path of accelerated growth, with our differentiated EV, Autonomous, Connected and Digital capabilities powering large deal wins. Our Media and Communications business is continuing to grow strongly, supported by award-winning platforms and products that are powering digital transformation for some of the best global brands in the industry.

Our Healthcare business has grown 72.4% YoY over FY21, powered by digital and connected health, regulatory services and innovation for next-generation medical devices and services.

We continue to win market share and strengthen our position in the market.

I am delighted to exit FY22 with all-round growth in revenues, margins and customer additions. We are entering a new financial year with a strong deal pipeline and the continued confidence of our customers in the value of our integrated design and product engineering, and the impact on their offerings and customer experience."

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation. Tata Elxsi is helping customers reimagine their products and services through design thinking and application of digital technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 1.53% to settle at Rs 7808.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)