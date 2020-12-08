Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slips 1.63%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 23.43% over last one month compared to 26.45% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.79% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 1.63% today to trade at Rs 261.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.29% to quote at 11019.68. The index is up 26.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 0.91% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 16.03 % over last one year compared to the 12.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 23.43% over last one month compared to 26.45% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53288 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272.75 on 07 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.1 on 03 Apr 2020.

